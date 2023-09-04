Switzerland Tourism Felicitates Neeraj Chopra as he Looks to Prepare for the Diamond League

Switzerland Tourism congratulated their ‘Friendship Ambassador’ Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his achievements.

Chopra who is 25-years-old became only the third Javelin thrower in the sport’s history to hold both Olympic and World Championship titles after his world title win in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m.

“We are honoured and delighted to celebrate India’s sports legend Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj is paving the way and inspiring an entire generation. For us at Switzerland Tourism, we are extremely happy with our association with Neeraj as our ‘Friendship Ambassador’ in India.

“We heartily congratulate him on his world championship and wish him the best for his future endeavours," Pascal Prinz, Head of global partnerships at Switzerland Tourism, said in a media release.

Chopra has been enjoying the adventurous, sporty and scenic outdoors of Switzerland. He shared his Swiss experiences of popular adventure sports like skydiving, canyon jumping and jetboating in Interlaken, paragliding, and helicopter tours over the Zermatt landscape.