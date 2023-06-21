Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Cruise Into Men's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap cruised into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open with straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.

World number nine Prannoy hardly broke a sweat as he took just 26 minutes to dispatch local shuttler Lin Yu-Hsien 21-11 21-10 in the opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The third-seeded Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, will next take on the winner of the first-round men’s singles match between Chen Chi Ting and Tommy Sugiarto.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap too notched up an easy 21-15 21-16 over Germany’s Samuel Hsiao. He will take on local favourite Su Li Yang in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was the end of the road for S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who lost to sixth-seed Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsunyama.

Subramanian provided some resistance in the opening game but was completely outplayed in the second to go down 13-21 5-21 in his men’s singles opening round.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300 in order.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points. Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money.