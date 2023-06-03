CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Is That What You Want?': Thanasi Kokkinakis' Rant Over Toilet Break During French Open Goes Viral
June 03, 2023

Paris, France

Thanasi Kokkinakis lost in four sets. (AP Photo)

Thanasi Kokkinakis claims that the denial could well very well have a bearing on the outcome of his French Open clash

Thanasi Kokkinakis crashed out of French Open after losing to Karen Khachanov on Friday. Apart from his on-court performance against Khachanov, the Australian tennis star’s toilet break rant seems to have taken the internet by storm.

According to media reports, Kokkinakis told the umpire that he would have to “p*** on the court” during the third-round fixture against Khachanov if not allowed to take a bathroom break.

Kokkinakis wanted to use the bathroom after losing a second set to his Russian opponent. His  request though was rejected citing rules.

Players are allowed to have two toilet breaks in a five-setter contest. Umpire Katarzyna Radwan-Cho did not permit Kokkinakis to go to the loo because only two games were completed when he asked for an extension to the second break.

Needless to say, the denial did not go down well with the 27-year-old.

“Alright well I didn’t know that rule, now you’re telling me I’ve got 50 seconds. Can you just be realistic and [give me] something decent for once? F***ing s***. We get two for a match. Do you want me to p*** on the court? Is that what you want? What do you want then,” Kokkinakis was heard yelling.

He went on to claim that the rejection could well very well have a bearing on the outcome of the fixture.

After losing the first two sets, Kokkinakis did manage to script a comeback by winning the third set 3-6.

He could not avoid the elimination though. Khachanov won the fourth set 7-6 (5) to seal the game. The Russian required three hours and 42 minutes to advance to the next stage.

Kokkinakis, the last remaining Australian in the French Open, thus bowed out after losing 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5).

    He was just a point away from taking the game to the deciding set but his 11th-seeded opponent showcased a tremendous fighting spirit to emerge victorious.

    Kokkinakis kicked off his French Open campaign with a win against United Kingdom’s Dan Evans in the first round. In the second round, the world No. 108 saw off Swiss Stan Wawrinka in an epic five-setter thriller.

