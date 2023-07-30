The Great American Bash 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details; All You Need To Know

WWE NXT’s biggest show of this summer, the Great American Bash, is all set to take place on July 30 at the H-E-B Centre in Cedar Park, Texas. A number of highly anticipated battles have found their places on the roaster.

A Triple Threat match will be there to decide the fate of the NXT North American Championship. Reigning champion Dominik Mysterio will clash against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee to defend his title. Gable Steveson will make his in-ring debut at this premium event. The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist will take on Baron Corbin, who earlier warned him to leave NXT. A Weapons Wild match will be held where Roxanne Perex and Blair Davenport will go head-to-head.

Fans will also get to watch an enthralling eight-person tag team match, in which the team of Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz will face off against the Meta-Four. To retain the NXT Tag Team Championship title, Gallus will take on the D’Angelo Family which includes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo. A submission match for the NXT Women’s Championship will also take place between Tiffany Stratton and Thea Hail.

Ahead of Sunday’s Great American Bash 2023 event; here is all you need to know:

What date the Great American Bash 2023 will take place?

The Great American Bash 2023 will take place on July 30 in America and on July 31 in India.

Where will the Great American Bash 2023 be held?

The Great American Bash 2023 will be held at the H-E-B Centre in Cedar Park, Texas.

What time will the Great American Bash 2023 begin?

The Great American Bash 2023 will kick off at 7:00 PM on Sunday as per the local time. For Indian people, the show will begin at 4:30 AM IST the next day.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Great American Bash 2023?

The Great American Bash 2023 will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Great American Bash 2023?

The Great American Bash 2023 will be streamed live on the Peacock TV app and website, which can only be accessible in America. Although, the Indian WWE fans who want to run this application, may take the help of a VPN to run the application.