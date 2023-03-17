The Great Muta Joins Rey Mysterio as Latest WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

Legendary Japanese wrestler the Great Muta is set to join Rey Mysterio as the second inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE’s official website confirmed the development on March 15, with Muta set to become the second inductee into the WWE’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Fellow legendary wrestler Ric Flair will do the honour of inducting the Great Muta during the Wrestlemania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. Earlier, Rey Mysterio was announced as the first star who would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Muta had announced his retirement earlier this year, bringing down the curtains on a stellar career that spanned over 39 years. His final competitive wrestling match came against fellow compatriot Shinsuke Nakamura.

The renowned Japanese wrestler began his career with the New Japan Pro Wrestling, before going on to headline the WCW, where he would square off against some of the legends of the sport including Sting, Lex Luger and even Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Nicknamed “Stunning", Muta also performed at the All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH and also at the renowned World Championship Wrestling.

In his stellar career, the veteran won titles all over the globe, he retires as a nine-time heavyweight champion. Some of his most iconic moves include the Muta Lock submission hold, as well as the Shining Wizard which is used till date by Smackdown wrestler Tegan Nox.

Muta was also renowned for his legendary move which saw him spray mist into the eyes of his opponents, which inspired future superstars such as Tajiri and Asuka, the latter even pulled off the same at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Another of Muta’s iconic moves was the moonsault, which wooed audiences back in the 1980s and made it popular all across the globe.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Flair praised Muta on the latest edition of the Bump after the announcement that he will join Rey Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

“He’s [Muta] a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man. I’ve wrestled him probably 500 times. And I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy when you’re honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person," said Flair.

