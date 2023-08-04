The Most Memorable Celebrity Guest Appearances at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam has hosted an array of memorable celebrity guest appearances over the years. These stars have added their unique charisma to the wrestling world, creating some unforgettable moments. As we anticipate SummerSlam 2023 on 6th August, here is a recap of the most memorable celebrity appearances in SummerSlam history. From electrifying surprises to unexpected twists, these encounters have enriched WWE’s summer spectacle.

WWE SummerSlam 2015 – The Green Arrow strikes WWE.

Stephen Amell, renowned for his portrayal of the ‘Arrow’ on television, traded his quiver for a different kind of combat at WWE’s SummerSlam 2015. In a move that blurred the line between fantasy and reality, Amell stepped into the wrestling ring. Not content to simply be a celebrity guest, Amell put on a riveting display against the villainous Stardust. His athletic performance and natural showmanship on this iconic platform left fans marvelling at the actor’s successful crossover into the realm of professional wrestling

WWE SummerSlam 2014 - Ronda Rousey’s experiences with the WWE Universe

Several years before she made the jump from MMA to the WWE, Ronda Rousey was just like any other fan, albeit a megastar in her own right. She arrived at the 2014 event along with the rest of her Horsewomen and future WWE stars too - Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir all decked out in “Paul Heyman Girl” shirts minus Rousey wearing a Bray Wyatt hat and a “Rowdy" Roddy Piper shirt. It was one of the first times The Baddest Woman on The Planet wore her fandom on her sleeve, and it would not be the last.

WWE SummerSlam 2015 – Jon Stewart shocks the world.

In the electrifying spectacle that was SummerSlam 2015, Jon Stewart, the beloved former host of “The Daily Show," took on a role that was wildly divergent from his customary persona. Trading his comedic wit for the wrestling ring, Stewart stunned the WWE Universe. Not just a guest host, he became an integral part of the narrative, even wielding a chair in a shocking intervention that tipped the scales in the high-stakes John Cena vs. Seth Rollins match. This unprecedented twist from the beloved television personality left fans around the globe both startled and thrilled.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 – Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s Olympic Glory to WWE Stardom

In SummerSlam 2021, the spotlight beamed on Tamyra Mensah-Stock, fresh off her historic Olympic triumph in the women’s freestyle 68 kg, as she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow gold medallist, Gable Steveson. This moment celebrated Tamyra, the first African American woman to clinch an Olympic gold. By May 2023, she ignited new excitement by announcing her signing with WWE, joining the elite ranks of Kurt Angle and Steveson as the third major Olympic gold medallist to step inside a WWE ring.

