'There Has to be a Better Way': Neeraj Chopra Disappointed With Treatment of Protesting Wrestlers

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expressed how appalled he was with the detention of the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday.

Top wrestlers, including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were detained for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

“I am very sad to see this. There has to be a better way to deal with this," the 25-year-old’s tweet read.

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik tried to breach the barricades.

Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung on to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few dramatic minutes.

The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wrestlers and their supporters. The wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained.

Sakshi said that she was taken to North Delhi, in the Burari area, and her medical examination is being done.

“I was in Burari and it was difficult to contact other wrestlers. Hope everyone is fine. We will go to Jantar Mantar from here and the fight will go on till justice prevails," said Sakshi.

A source aware of the developments in the matter said that Bajrang Punia was taken to Mayur Vihar police station and Vinesh along with her sister Sangeeta Phogat were taken to Kalkaji Thana.

(With Inputs From PTI and IANS)