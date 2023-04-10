Three Senior Players to Appeal to AICF After Bein Barred From Tirunelveli District Selection Tournament

Three FIDE-rated senior players, who were “illegally barred" from playing in the Tirunelveli District Selection tournament on Sunday, are now planning to take up the issue with the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Several chess players across the country expressed their anguish on hearing about the ban on the three seniors, and went on to suggest that the tournament be scrapped and held again while action be taken against the “arrogant official".

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“We were advised to complain to the AICF Players Council and also to the AICF Ethics Committee. We will be doing that. We would want the tournament to be held again," Merryston David Scanny told IANS.

The three players - M Karunakaran (68 years), V Palanikumar (58) and Scanny (48 years) - were not allowed to play in the Tirunelveli District Selection tournament at the last minute on Sunday for playing in private tournaments by B Paulkumar, Secretary, Tirunelveli District Chess Development Association (TDCDA).

The three had also lodged a police complaint against Paulkumar for his “illegal act".

When contacted TDCDA Secretary Paulkumar told IANS on Sunday: “The three players have been playing in tournaments held in Tenkasi. So how can they be considered as Tirunelveli District players?"

Asked if they had played in any Tenkasi District selection tournament or if there is any rule whereby chess players are not allowed to play in private tournaments, Paulkumar disconnected the call.

All three players told IANS that they had played in private tournaments held in Tenkasi and not any selection tournament held by the Tenkasi District Association.

Several chess players were of the view that action should be taken against Paulkumar and also against the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA) for allowing such an act to happen again.

Based on the news reports, views expressed by Paulkumar, the AICF should even send a notice to TNSCA suo moto as this has been happening regularly.

In 2019, Paulkumar had barred then-11-year-old Karthik Rahul from playing in a tournament midway on the grounds that he had played in a private tournament.

The act was in clear violation of the CCI orders and AICF rules.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA) Secretary Stephen Balasamy P had then told IANS: “There is no differentiation between recognised and unrecognised tournaments. Players are free to take part in any chess tournament."

However, the TNSCA did not take any action against him.

Chess tournament organisers told IANS that Paulkumar bans players if they participate in some private tournaments.

The AICF has cancelled recognitions to several state chess associations and has allowed ad hoc organisations to manage affairs and the same should be done with regard to TNSCA for turning a blind eye on the anti-player actions of the district associations, was also one of the views expressed by players.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here