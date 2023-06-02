Tom Brady on NFL: 'I'm Certain I'm Not Playing Again'

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady says he isn’t planning another un-retirement and NFL comeback even as he looks to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a video released Thursday by Sports Illustrated, the 45-year-old passing legend denied speculation he might make a comeback with the Raiders, who could be without quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo for a while due to a left foot injury.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again," Brady said in a video posted on social media. “I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that ’cause I’ve already told people that lots of times."

Brady brought on the need for extra denials himself after announcing in February 2022 he was retiring only to reverse himself 40 days later and announce he would play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, got the Bucs into the playoffs, but they lost in the first round to Dallas.

This past February, Brady announced he was retiring “for good" from the NFL.

Brady won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and another after joining the Buccaneers for the 2020 campaign.

The five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP holds NFL passing records for completions, attempts, yardage and touchdowns.

Brady reportedly will purchase an ownership stake in the Raiders, having already bought into the Women’s NBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which like the Raiders are owned by Mark Davis. NFL owners would have to approve the deal.

But he won’t be filling in for any injured Raiders quarterbacks, instead planning to become an NFL television commentator in 2024.

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year," Brady said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we’re in the process of that, along with the other different things that I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life — just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that’s a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously."