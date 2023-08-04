CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Transfer Window Live Updates, August 4: Ousmane Dembele to PSG Confirmed; Robert Sanchez Leaves Brighton for Chelsea

Live now

Transfer Window Live Updates, August 4: Ousmane Dembele to PSG Confirmed; Robert Sanchez Leaves Brighton for Chelsea

Transfer News Highlights: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Dembele, Gvardiol
Dembele and Gvardiol - Twitter

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. We can expect deals to go through at any point in time. Ousmane Dembele’s transfer saga has come to a close with the winger now confirmed to have signed a contract with French giants and Ligue 1 Champions, Paris St Germain for a deal worth 50 million Euros.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have signed documents for the transfer of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol. The sought-after defender will join the treble winners in a mammoth 90 million euros deal.

Chelsea have agreed terms with Brighton yet again for the transfer of Spanish goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez. Chelsea

Aug 04, 2023 09:55 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates, August 4: Argentine, Alejo Viliz Makes the Move to Tottenham for 15 million Euros

Tottenham are set to bring in young striker, Alejo Viliz from Rosario Central. The Argentine will make the move to North London in a deal worth 15 million Euros with add-ons.

Read more

will finally have a reliable goalkeeper after the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea will have a Spanish goalkeeping duo with Sanchez joining Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Manchester United’s new signing Rasmus Hojlund who made the transfer from Serie A club, Atalanta, is said to have completed his medical and will be unveiled in the pre-season game against RC Lens. United who have spent around 70 million euros including add-ons will hope that the Danish striker will put an end to the goalscoring woes faced by United.

Latest News

Latest Blogs