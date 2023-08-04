Transfer Window Live Updates, August 4: Ousmane Dembele to PSG Confirmed; Robert Sanchez Leaves Brighton for Chelsea

Live now
Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker
Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 09:55 IST
New Delhi, India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. We can expect deals to go through at any point in time. Ousmane Dembele’s transfer saga has come to a close with the winger now confirmed to have signed a contract with French giants and Ligue 1 Champions, Paris St Germain for a deal worth 50 million Euros.
Manchester City and RB Leipzig have signed documents for the transfer of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol. The sought-after defender will join the treble winners in a mammoth 90 million euros deal.
Chelsea have agreed terms with Brighton yet again for the transfer of Spanish goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez. Chelsea
Tottenham are set to bring in young striker, Alejo Viliz from Rosario Central. The Argentine will make the move to North London in a deal worth 15 million Euros with add-ons.
Manchester United’s new signing Rasmus Hojlund who made the transfer from Serie A club, Atalanta, is said to have completed his medical and will be unveiled in the pre-season game against RC Lens. United who have spent around 70 million euros including add-ons will hope that the Danish striker will put an end to the goalscoring woes faced by United.