Transfer Window Live Updates, August 4: Ousmane Dembele to PSG Confirmed; Robert Sanchez Leaves Brighton for Chelsea

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. We can expect deals to go through at any point in time. Ousmane Dembele’s transfer saga has come to a close with the winger now confirmed to have signed a contract with French giants and Ligue 1 Champions, Paris St Germain for a deal worth 50 million Euros.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have signed documents for the transfer of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol. The sought-after defender will join the treble winners in a mammoth 90 million euros deal.

Chelsea have agreed terms with Brighton yet again for the transfer of Spanish goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez. Chelsea