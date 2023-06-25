Football Transfer Live Updates, 25 June: Chelsea Incomings Start as Clear Out Continue

Live now
Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:19 IST
Transfer News Live: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s third and possibly final bid to land Mason Mount. Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line. Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a three-year contract at Al-Hilal from Chelsea. Chelsea are pushing for Moises Caicedo as well as Andre Onana, even though Romelu Lukaku’s future is uncertain.
Chelsea announced the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards.
The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.
At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.
