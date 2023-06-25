CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Football Transfer Live Updates, 25 June: Chelsea Incomings Start as Clear Out Continue

Live now

Football Transfer Live Updates, 25 June: Chelsea Incomings Start as Clear Out Continue

Football transfer live updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic, Mason Mount
Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic, Mason Mount (Twitter)

Transfer News Live: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s third and possibly final bid to land Mason Mount. Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line. Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a three-year contract at Al-Hilal from Chelsea. Chelsea are pushing for Moises Caicedo as well as Andre Onana, even though Romelu Lukaku’s future is uncertain.

Jun 25, 2023 07:16 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: 17-year-old Dujuan Richards Cofirmed

Chelsea announced the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards.

The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.

Read more

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards.

Latest News