All England Open Semifinal Live: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee Latest Updates

In their run-up to the last four, the world’s 17th-ranked pair has stunned two opponents who featured in the top 10 of BWF world rankings. They are the only remaining Indian at the oldest badminton tournament and are hoping to emulate a historic feat.

Only two Indians have won the All England Open Championships, Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Gayatri’s father Pullela Gopichand did it in 2001.

Gayatri is confident and stated that the Indian pair were looking to win the title after falling short in the semifinal hurdle last time around.

Ahead of a historic All England Championships semifinal tie for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, here’s all you need to know:

On what date will the All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee be played?

The All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee will be played on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee be played?

The All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee will be played at the Arena Birmingham, England

What time will the All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee begin?

The All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee?

The All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee?

The All England Open semifinal match between Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and BWF TV YouTube channel.

