All England Open Semifinal Live: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee Latest Updates

Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela reached their second successive All England Open Championship semifinal wherein they are set to lock horns with South Korean pair Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee. The Indian duo defeated China’s Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan in three games, 21-14, 18-21, 21-12 to make it into the semifinal on Saturday.
It’s the second time Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have made it into the semifinals of the prestigious tournament having earlier done so last year, but last time they were late entrants into the main draw, this time around, the India shuttlers have very well earned their Read More
What about the other semifinal? China’s Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu, who had earlier defeated Treesa and Gayatri in their semifinal last year will take on the South Korean pair of KIM So Yeong and Kong Hee Young for a place in the summit clash later in the day.
A historic semifinal awaits the Indian pair who will be looking to better their run from last year. Last year Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were promoted into the main draw as replacements, this year they’ve smashed their way into the semis.
A quick look at Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela’s opponents today. Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee, the South Korean pair are ranked below the Indian shuttles, Jolly and Gayatri are ranked 17th in BWF rankings, their opponents are ranked in 20th place.
A quick reminder only two Indians have won the All England Championships, Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Gayatri’s father Pullela Gopichand did it in 2001. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the semifinal last year as well, can they go on and clinch the title this time around, stay tuned to find out.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of All England Open 2023 semifinal match between India’s Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and South Korea’s Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee. Stay tuned to this space as we take you through all the action.
In their run-up to the last four, the world’s 17th-ranked pair has stunned two opponents who featured in the top 10 of BWF world rankings. They are the only remaining Indian at the oldest badminton tournament and are hoping to emulate a historic feat.
Only two Indians have won the All England Open Championships, Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Gayatri’s father Pullela Gopichand did it in 2001.
Gayatri is confident and stated that the Indian pair were looking to win the title after falling short in the semifinal hurdle last time around.
Ahead of a historic All England Championships semifinal tie for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, here’s all you need to know:
