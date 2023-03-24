Triple H Planning To Bring Back Japanese Star Following WrestleMania 39 - Report

Former WWE star Triple H has left no stone unturned to revive the brand as its Chief Content Officer. It is now being learnt that Triple H is all set to unleash another master plan in a bid to gain more viewership for WWE. It is understood that the former WWE champion is going to reintroduce an old face on television after the conclusion of this year’s much-talked-about WrestleMania 39.

An article published by Xero News claims that Triple H is currently formulating moves to revitalise Japanese professional wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura. The report states that Triple H wants to get Nakamura back following this year’s WrestleMania.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been kept away from competitive games in recent times. Previously, he had thanked Triple H for allowing him to take part in a fixture against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Nakamura was up against The Great Muta in the main event of the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year’s show which was organised in Tokyo, Japan.

Nakamura had scripted a terrific triumph in that clash. Despite being under WWE’s contract, Nakamura was given a chance to feature in Japanese professional wrestling promotion- the Pro Wrestling Noah.

“I can’t believe it. To be honest, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it will come true. It was almost impossible with the structure of the company called WWE until then. Vince (McMahon) resigned in July, and I received some advice from people in the company, ‘I might be able to go now.’ Even so, I thought it would be difficult, but I directly (talked with Triple H) and I was shocked when it actually came to a decision,” Nakamura had reportedly told Yahoo! Japan.

Shinsuke Nakamura first gained prominence after showcasing his famous, hard-hitting style of gameplay in the New Japan Pro Wrestling. Nakamura had succeeded in becoming the IWGP Heavyweight Champion three times over there.

Nakamura also created history after emerging as the youngest participant to win that title. He had achieved this incredible just at the age of 23. Later, he was crowned WWE NXT champion on two occasions.

The 43-year-old had won the famous Royal Rumble match in 2018. He also won the United States Championship twice.

