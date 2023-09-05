Tyson Fury ‘Ready’ to Let Cameras in His Household Again For Second Netflix Series

Boxing icon Tyson Fury recently starred in a Netflix show called ‘At Home With The Furys’ with his family. His show became an instant hit amongst the subscribers. The first episode, reportedly, garnered more than 2.6 million viewers. If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Tyson might have given the green light for a second series of his show. One of The Sun’s sources has said, “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.” The same source also revealed that Tyson had some reservations in his schedule but he will be willing to invite cameras back into his house once again for round two.

Tyson Fury is a British professional boxer who is widely regarded as the greatest combat athlete in the sport. Over his decade-and-a-half-long career, Tyson has attained a near-perfect record of 33 wins in 34 matches with one draw. He has also held six world titles in the pro scene.

At Home With The Furys follows the multiple-time heavyweight boxing champion, his wife and his six children in their daily lives. The show also featured Tyson’s dad John, his younger brother Tommy and his fiance Molly-Mae Hague. After having finished the release of the first series, Tyson felt that he had enough of the cameras following him around the house. Tyson had earlier denied the possibility of shooting a second series with the media publication. The success of the first series had compelled Netflix to try to get the cameras back into Fury’s house, with his consent. The boxing legend is a monster inside the ring but enjoys a private life outside of the professional sport.

Earlier last month, Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury gave an interview on the Capital XTRA YouTube channel. They talked about their Netflix show extensively in the interview. “You can expect no-holds-barred, full action, behind the scenes with the full Fury family”, said Tyson at the beginning of the show. He then later revealed how he wanted out of the first show itself feeling like he had made a mistake after seeing all the cameras following him. “I wanted out. A couple of weeks in, I phoned them ‘Is there any way I can get out of it?’ I’ve made made a mistake”, Tyson said about the initial situation.

Tyson and Paris Fury are expecting their seventh child soon. Likely, production for the second series will not begin for a while.