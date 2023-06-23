UP CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils MotoGP Bharat First Ticket; Priced Start from 800 Rupees

FairStreet Sports announced the highly-anticipated MotoGP Bharat ticket sales as the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath unveiled the tickets sales for India’s first-ever global motorcycling event as the organisers also honoured the Honourable Chief Minister with the first ticket of the historic race event.

The tickets went live from Friday on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for MotoGP™ Bharat as the fans and race enthusiasts can book their tickets on https://in.bookmyshow.com.

The Honourable Chief Minister has been instrumental in paving the way for MotoGP™’s smooth ride to make its maiden entry into the country, thereby putting Uttar Pradesh and India in a befitting place on the global platform for international motorcycle racing.

He is ‘delighted’ to play host to this historic race which is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22-24.

“MotoGP is the world’s biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time India will be hosting MotoGP. This will undoubtedly be a significant and prestigious event for the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India as well as for the entire nation,” the Honourable Chief Minister said.

On behalf of MotoGP, the organisers gifted the Honourable Chief Minsiter a helmet of the renowned Italian rider Enea Bastianini. The Honourable Chief Minister also sent a personally signed helmet to the MotoGP CEO as a gift. Congratulating the organisers, he further added: “The use of 30% ethanol in the bike used in the competition is commendable. It is helpful in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. From this point of view, organising this grand event is important.”

Notably, the pre-sales window for the tickets received an overwhelming response with an unprecedented number of registrations, and now with the sales going live, ticket sales are expected to create quite a frenzy in the motorcycling community, loyalists, auto enthusiasts and sporting fraternity of India alike.

“It’s a moment of great pride and exhilaration for us at FairStreet Sports as we open the ticket sales for India’s premier global motorcycling event MotoGP Bharat. This event will catapult India on the world map of motorcycling excellence where the world’s best riders and machines compete for supremacy on the tarmac. The race, in more ways than one, is a corroboration of a lot of belief, collective efforts and a latent need for global sports popularity in the ‘New India’ we all are so proud of,” commented Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sports.

Speaking on the landmark announcement, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, Carlos Ezpeleta said: “We are incredibly happy that ticket sales for the Grand Prix of India are opening. I want to thank Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for his support to this project. India is the biggest motorcycle market in the world and bring a huge potential for the growth of our sport. Having an Indian Grand Prix can only accelerate this and we are committed to giving the fans an incredible experience. Thank you to all Indian MotoGP™ fans!”

The adrenaline and excitement is something which can only be experienced live at the circuit - which is why a wide range of ticket prices have been made available for the fans to get full worth.