CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RCB vs LSG LIVEGT VS KKR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » US Men's Clay Court Championships: Frances Tiafoe Downs Thomas Etcheverry to Clinch Houston Title
1-MIN READ

US Men's Clay Court Championships: Frances Tiafoe Downs Thomas Etcheverry to Clinch Houston Title

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:32 IST

Houston, USA

Frances Tiafoe (Twitter)

Frances Tiafoe (Twitter)

Top-seeded Tiafoe registered a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6) win over Etcheverry to win the ATP clay court title in Houston. It was Tiafoe's second ATP title and his first since 2018 in Delray Beach

Frances Tiafoe defeated Thomas Etcheverry 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6) to win the ATP clay court title in Houston on a double-duty day in Texas.

The American, playing his first ATP tournament as the top seed, had to win twice on Sunday to secure the crown thanks to the weather delays earlier in the week.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

After beating Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals he said he was up for the challenge.

RELATED NEWS

“I’m running on adrenaline," Tiafoe told the crowd after beating Brouwer. “I’m on a mission so I’m happy."

By Sunday night it was mission accomplished as Tiafoe claimed his second ATP title and his first since 2018 in Delray Beach.

Since then he’d come up empty in four finals appearances.

The soggy week meant Tiafoe in fact had to win four matches in two days, playing his first two of the week on Saturday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

He didn’t drop a set and was broken just once — when he served for the title against Etcheverry at 5-4 in the second set.

He trailed 1-3 and 3-5 in the tiebreaker but clinched the victory on his second match point with his 12th ace of the contest.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Frances Tiafoe
first published:April 10, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 10:32 IST