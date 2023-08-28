Live Tennis Streaming For US Open 2023: How to Watch US Open 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

The US Open 2023 will commence from August 28. Formally renowned as the United States Open Tennis Championships, the event is considered to be the fourth major Grand Slam in Tennis and the last major tournament of the year. All US Open matches will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Monday.

The US Open’s origin dates back to 1881. The tournament was once known as the US National Championship for Men. The tournament now features five major categories including the Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s and Women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. It is also the only competition to have been held perpetually since its commencement. The earlier editions of the tournament used to be played on grass surfaces followed by clay. Now the matches are played on acrylic hardcourt.

Carlos Alacaraz is the current US Open champion who will be looking to defend his crown at the premier event. After winning the prestigious Wimbledon title earlier this year, Alcaraz will be hoping to make history in the United States. There’s only one man who has achieved the feat of retaining the US Open championship in the 21st century, Roger Federer in 2008. A successful title defence will see Alcaraz break a 15-year-old curse and etch his name into the history books.

Novak Djokovic will also be looking to get his hands on the pristine trophy. In a league of his own, Novak has already established himself as the leading all-time grand slam winner with 23 victories. After losing the Wimbledon final to the Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak will be looking to seal a 24th triumph. Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will be missing out on the championship due to a hip injury.

Iga Swiatek is is current Women’s US Open champion. The Polish superstar, who is also the world’s number-one-ranked women’s tennis player, will be looking to defend her crown in the tournament. She will be kicking off her campaign against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.

Ahead of the US Open 2023; here is all you need to know:

What date US Open 2023 will be played?

The US Open 2023 matches will be played from August 28 to September 10.

Where will the US Open 2023 be played?

The official venue for the US Open 2023 is the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2023 match?

The US Open 2023 will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch US Open 2023 live streaming?

The US Open 2023 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv App.