CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ISL 2023US OpenAntonyLa LigaCarlos Sainz
Home » Sports » US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden Duo Through to Last Four
1-MIN READ

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden Duo Through to Last Four

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 13:56 IST

United States of America (USA)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. (Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. (Twitter)

The duo of Bopanna and Ebden registered a 7-6 (10) 6-1 win over the pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the quarterfinal of the North American Grand Slam tournament to seal a berth in the semifinals of the men's doubles event.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men’s doubles semifinals, their second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams this year.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the American combo 7-6 (10) 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the hard court major.

ALSO READ| US Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Taylor Fritz to Reach Record Semifinal

Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The 43-year-old Indian now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men’s doubles final for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

ALSO READ| US Open 2023: Coco Gauff Thrashes Jelena Ostapenko to Reach Semi-final

Up against the sixth seed is now the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who beat American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in the other quarterfinal.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles contention with a second-round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Matthew Ebden
  2. rohan bopanna
  3. us open
  4. US Open 2023
first published:September 06, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 13:56 IST