US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Third Round
1-MIN READ

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Third Round

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 22:14 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (X)

US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (X)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden booked their place in the third round of the men's doubles event at the US Open.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-3, 6-3 on Friday and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre quarter-final.

By entering the last 16 stage, the duo also ensured at least USD 58,000 prize money for themselves.

The experienced Bopanna-Ebden pairing raised its game when it got break points, converting three out of seven.

The opposition team couldn’t even earn one break point.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
  1. rohan bopanna
  2. Matthew Ebden
  3. tennis
  4. us open
  5. US Open 2023
