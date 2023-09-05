US Open: Daniil Medvedev Downs Alex de Minaur to Book QF Andrey Rublev Clash

Daniil Medvedev will play Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev in the US Open quarter-finals after defeating Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur in four sets on Monday.

Third seed Medvedev fought back from a set down to brush De Minaur aside 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 as he bids to add a second US Open crown following his maiden Grand Slam title in New York two years ago.

The 27-year-old Medvedev, a winner of four hard-court titles this season, is through to the last eight of the US Open for the fourth time in five years.

He beat Rublev, who is the godfather of his daughter, at the same stage of the tournament in 2020.