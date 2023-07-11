CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viacom18 'Turns Tables Around' with Its Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4
Viacom18 'Turns Tables Around' with Its Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 4 will shown exlcusively on JioCinema and Sports18.

Viacom18, the exclusive media rights partner for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), unveiled its commercial for season 4 of the high-octane table tennis league. The launch commercial, titled, ‘Every Table is a Playground’, aims to spark a buzz among viewers for the upcoming season and whets the appetite of fans to catch the best players in the world playing alongside some of India’s most exciting Table Tennis talent.

The commercial is a quirky take that personifies tables and explains how their single-purpose use is a disservice to their existence. The film describes the painful genesis of the tables used for different causes and attempts to convince the viewer that the tables were always destined for a greater purpose. It then switches mood and showcases how every table is destined to be a playground, showing a glimpse of the fast-paced action from UTT.

 

The 2023 season of Ultimate Table Tennis kicks off with defending champions Chennai Lions taking on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on July 13. The league will feature a total of 18 ties, including the semi-finals and final, and will feature six teams, namely Chennai Lions, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, and U Mumba TT. Matches will feature every day at 7:30 PM on JioCinema and Sports18.

