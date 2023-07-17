Video Shows Striking Similarity Between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon Triumphs

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz created history by beating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in one of the most competitive Wimbledon finals ever. Alcaraz won the second major slam of his career after defeating the Serbian great in a thrilling manner. Comparing Alcaraz’s Wimbledon triumph to Rafael Nadal’s win against Roger Federer in 2008, the official social media accounts of Wimbledon came up with a video of the 22-year-old’s winning moment against Djokovic. The clip shows a striking resemblance between the celebrations of the two Spanish superstars as they fell to the ground, brimming with emotion, after winning the prestigious Wimbledon title. The fans were touched by the moment and many of them hailed Alcaraz as the true successor to Nadal. “NADALCARAZ,” read the caption of the video.

Social media users were astonished by how similar the winning moment for the two Spaniards was. One of the fans wrote, “So so so similar that’s crazy”.

Another user commented, “I like how they won the point in the ‘same way’”.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic headed into the Wimbledon 2023 finals as the two best players in the world, ranked number one and two, respectively. Alcaraz won the semi-final Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. A convincing victory over Medvedev showed how prepared the Spanish youngster was for the final. Djokovic, on the other hand, beat Italy’s Janik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6to secure a spot in the summit clash. After conceding the first set, Alcaraz scripted an epic comeback to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, took on Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final in 2008. Both players were inseparable throughout the match as the final match went on for nearly five hours. Nadal won the final set 9-7 to lift the trophy, cementing himself as a modern-era tennis great. It was also Nadal’s first Wimbledon triumph. Overall, Nadal has so far succeeded in winning the Wimbledon title twice – in 2008 and 2010. Nadal could not make it to Wimbledon this year as he is currently recovering from an injury. The Spaniard had also recently announced that 2024 can very well mark the end of his professional career.