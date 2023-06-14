WATCH: Bizarre Scenes at Title Celebration in Canadian Open as Security Guard Tackled Pro Golfer

Golfer Nick Taylor scripted history on Monday by clinching Canadian Open but a bizarre incident happen during the mega golf event which grabbed the attention of many on social media. During the thrilling winning celebration, the security mistook golfer Adam Hadwin as a fan who was marching towards Taylor and tackled him down on the ground. It turned out to be a bizarre incident.

The video went viral on social media where Taylor was enjoying the winning moment as Hadwin came closer to the Canadian golfer with a champagne in hand. He popped the champagne and the security guard mistook him as a fan and pinned him down. While the other members of security realised what just happened as they helped Hadwin to get up.

Hadwin showed humility despite the bizarre event as his wife Jessica revealed that he apologised to the security after getting up.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled," tweeted Jessica.

Meanwhile, Nick Taylor sank a stunning 72-foot eagle putt on Sunday’s fourth playoff hole to defeat England’s Tommy Fleetwood and become the first home-nation player since 1954 to win the Canadian Open.

Taylor ended the 69-year drought for Canadians at their championship after a tension-packed extra session with a dramatic putt on the par-5 18th hole at Oakdale for his third career US PGA Tour title.

Taylor was in tears as spectators raced out of the grandstands and onto the green to celebrate the victory after he had fired a six-under par 66 to match Fleetwood on 17-under 271 for 72 holes.

(With AFP Inputs)