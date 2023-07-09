WATCH: Brad Pitt All 'Suited And Booted' at Silverstone Ahead of British GP

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was spotted at Silverstone all dressed up as a formula one driver ahead of the British GP. The video of Pitt all suited and booted for his race went viral on social media. F1 expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win. Pitt and Apple Studios began filming of their as-yet-untitled Formula One film.

Brad Pitt is suited and booted for his run on track 👀 pic.twitter.com/cxDZmwJoi4— WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 9, 2023

Mercedes driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was involved with producing the movie. Hamilton will also be sharing the important insights with the Fight Club actor who looks all enthusiastic for the big challenge for his next project.

Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films is involved in the production which includes Pitt playing one of the APXGP drivers.

“The fact that we’ll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid and then Brad is pretty cool,” said Hamilton. “Brad is such an iconic actor and he’s always done an incredible job. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have him in the movie.”

A garage and pit-wall area have been prepared and dedicated to the APXGP team for the weekend.

As F1 welcomes Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed the help the project has had from F1 teams.

“We’ve been involved pretty early and I think when we had the first discussions, we sent Brad to a driving school in France, going through the Formula cars from Formula 4 all the way up – and we tried to be helpful with the narrative,” Wolff said. “Lewis is an executive producer, so he wanted to make sure when the movie comes out, it’s as realistic as possible.”

Pitt’s production has set up a garage for a fictional 11th team at Silverstone. Most existing F1 teams remain opposed to adding a real new team to F1, though, despite a bid from Andretti Global and General Motors.

“We haven’t got the logistics, where to put an 11th team. Here in Silverstone, we can accommodate the Hollywood people but on other circuits, we can’t,” Wolff said.

(With Agency Inputs)