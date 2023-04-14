Watch: Donald Trump Spotted Paying Kid Rock at UFC 287

Former US President Donald Trump stunned the sports fraternity by making a surprise appearance at the UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, Florida. Trump was accompanied by his close friend and UFC boss Dana White. Sensational footage of Trump’s interaction with Kid Rock seems to have now gone viral. In the viral clip, Rock could be seen appearing right beside Trump after Isreal Adesanya claimed an impressive win over Alex Pereira. It seems that the outcome did not quite go in Trump’s favour. The former US President was spotted counting some money in his hand. Trump went on to hand over the money to Rock. The video soon went viral but there has been no official word on whether Trump was the one who proposed the bet actually. Boxing legend Mike Tyson was also present at the venue to witness the action-packed events of UFC 287.

Looks like Trump had a bet on Pereira with Kid Rock 😂😂😂(via TikTok/Zensukun) pic.twitter.com/3LYJF3zDrV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 10, 2023

Donald Trump appeared at the Kaseya Center during the final segment of the Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Cutis fight on the preliminary card of the UFC 287. Spectators present at the venue even chanted “USA” while the 76-year-old made his way to his designated seat. Previously, Trump attended Jorge Masvidal’s fight against Nate Diaz at the UFC 244 in 2019. Masvidal had clinched a win in that fight against Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal’s adoration for Donald Trump has been an open secret. According to multiple outlets, Masvidal was also seen at a Trump rally earlier this month. The former American mixed martial artist announced his retirement following his defeat against Gilbert Burns at the UFC 287. After the bout, Masvidal was heard showering lavish praise on Trump. “Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy,” Masvidal said while pointing at Trump. Masvidal decided to retire from the competitive sport after taking part in more than 50 clashes in his glorious career.

Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump, calls him “greatest President in the history of the world” and then starts a “Let’s go Brandon” chant. pic.twitter.com/HCp3ckKIoB — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 9, 2023

Isreal Adesanya, on the other hand, set the stage on fire during the UFC 287 show. Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title after downing Alex Pereira in the rematch. Adesanya claimed a resounding second-round victory in the main event at the UFC 287. Adesanya emerged as the two-time champion at the UFC 287.

