WATCH: First Throw of 88.67m and Neeraj Chopra Gets Gold at Doha Diamond League

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:48 IST

Doha

Neeraj Chopra throws at Doha Diamond Meet (Twitter/World Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra throws at Doha Diamond Meet (Twitter/World Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League gold medal in the season-opening leg, with a world leading and fourth career-best effort of 89.94m

Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal at the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha on Friday.

Chopra, known for his explosive starts, came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

WATCH NEERAJ CHOPRA’S GOLD-WINNING THROW:

The Indian javelin ace followed up his first throw with 86.04m in his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra’s third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m.

Neeraj Chopra after throwing 88.67m (Diamond League Twitter/Marise Nassour)

Neeraj’s first throw was enough in the end to help him get gold and with the top-place finish, Neeraj Chopra earned eight qualification points from the first leg. Notably, athletes competing in Diamond League are awarded points instead of medals and the top eight athletes at the end of the Diamond League series qualify for the Diamond League final. This year’s final will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra’s best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, four centimeter short of the Indian’s effort.

Vadlejch had won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

Neeraj will be in action next at the Golden Spike Ostrava event in the Czech Republic on June 27.

(With inputs from Agencies)

