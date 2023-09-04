WATCH| Francesco Bagnaia Injured in Horror Crash at Catalunya MotoGP

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was receiving medical treatment after a nasty crash at the start of Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP. The Ducati rider set off from the pole, avoiding a multi-bike pile-up at turn one. Then at the next corner, Bagnaia lost control, the Italian thrown violently into the air in front of the chasing pack.

Brad Binder’s KTM then ran over Bagnaia’s leg.

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track’s medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

Aleix Espargaro Dedicates Catalunya MotoGP Win to Crash Victim Francesco Bagnaia

Bagnaia leads the championship by 66 points form Jorge Martin up to his crash.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#GrandPrixdeCatalogne lourde chute au 1er virage #FrancescoBagnaia chute au second virage et se fait rouler sur la jambe droite. pic.twitter.com/BVUHt1q0fp— 📸 Hamdy Quartier Bresson 🇫🇷 🇩🇿 🇵🇸🕎✝️☪️🕊️ (@PhotographeBk) September 3, 2023

The race was red-flagged immediately as officials got to work to clear the track of debris and oil.

The race restarted for 23 of the 24 laps.

Canada Dump Holders Spain Out of Basketball World Cup as US Suffer First Loss

Also missing was Enea Bastianini, one of the fallen riders also taken to the medical centre for a check-up.