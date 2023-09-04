CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH| Francesco Bagnaia Injured in Horror Crash at Catalunya MotoGP

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

Associated Press

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 10:23 IST

Spain

An ambulance carrying Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the medical center after he was involved in a crash during the first lap of the race of the MotoGP Grand Prix at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track's medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was receiving medical treatment after a nasty crash at the start of Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP. The Ducati rider set off from the pole, avoiding a multi-bike pile-up at turn one. Then at the next corner, Bagnaia lost control, the Italian thrown violently into the air in front of the chasing pack.

Brad Binder’s KTM then ran over Bagnaia’s leg.

Bagnaia leads the championship by 66 points form Jorge Martin up to his crash.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The race was red-flagged immediately as officials got to work to clear the track of debris and oil.

The race restarted for 23 of the 24 laps.

Also missing was Enea Bastianini, one of the fallen riders also taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
