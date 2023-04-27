CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Stunning Reply on Bucks' Season Not a 'Failure' But 'Step to Success'
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 17:36 IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a befitting reply after Milwaukee Bucks' season was questioned as a 'Failure' following their defeat to Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a befitting reply to a journalist after being questioned about the Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-126 overtime loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Giannis remembered the journalist’s name and replied that he had asked the same question to him last year as well. Antetokounmpo gave an example of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s career and pointed out that Milwaukee’s season was not a ‘failure’ instead it was a step towards success.

The Bucks had the best record during the regular season with 58 wins however, they became the fourth No. 1 seed to bow out to a number 8 seed in the best-of-seven series in the history of the lucrative league.

Antetokounmpo was questioned in his post-match press conference if the season will go down a ‘failure’ to which he first took a deep breath, ran his hands through his hair and made it pretty clear that it was not a failure by any means.

Watch:

“It’s not a failure; it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me?" he replied.

“It’s a wrong question; there’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you’re able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Sometimes other people win. And this year somebody else is going to win, simple as that," Antetokounmpo replied.

The Bucks were considered heavy favourites to win the NBA Championship given their stunning form in the regular season but the Bulls pulled off a stunning upset. Milwaukee had a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter but their opponents rallied back into the contest and prevailed in overtime.

