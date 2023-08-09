WATCH: Jey Uso Seemingly Warns Roman Reigns Before Tribal Chief Injures Arm During SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came face to face at WWE SummerSlam 2023 with the moniker of the ‘Tribal Chief’ up for grabs, it was a Tribal Combat match with tables, kendo sticks, and chairs all legal and the pair left no stone unturned to unleash all kinds on pain on each other.

Reigns put his WWE Universal Championship on the line and in the end, he would end up retaining his status as the ‘Tribal Chief’ after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso got involved.

The fact that Jey’s own twin cousin Jimmy got involved in the match and betrayed his own blood came as a surprise to many fans. Jimmy had been nursing an injury which is why Jey was left all alone to challenge Reigns for his titles and the ‘head of the table’ status.

However with Jimmy getting involved and stepping in between his brother’s quest for vengeance, Jey didn’t get the desired result. During the hellacious battle between the two fighters, Roman ended up injuring his arm at SummerSlam.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship didn’t attend the post-match press conference leaving his manager Paul Heyman to attend the presser all on his own. While many fans were left wondering when exactly Reigns picked up the injury, a new viral video has surfaced on the internet which shows Jey trying to warn Roman before hitting him with a suicide dive outside the ring.

Watch:

apparently this where roman reigns got injured. it sounds like jey said “watch out joe” or something because roman probably wasn’t in the right position for the suicide dive. pic.twitter.com/Ft1bPoDzqn— mister j (@brandnewdrip) August 8, 2023

The Champion was seen on the receiving end of a stunning dive from the challenger however, the viral video showed that Jey was heard shouting at Reigns seemingly giving him a warning while he yelled “Watch out, Joe."

For the unversed, Roman Reigns’ original name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi.

Reigns later shared an update on social media as he was seen at the beachside after retaining his status as the ‘tribal chief’. The WWE superstar is expected to show up at this week’s Smackdown and there is likely to be a special segment for Reigns after he retained his titles.