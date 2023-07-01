CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Winning 87.66m Throw at Lausanne
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Winning 87.66m Throw at Lausanne

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 07:45 IST

Lausanne

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credit: Diamond League)

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credit: Diamond League)

Neeraj Chopra with an 87.66m throw on the fifth attempt to clinch his second Diamond League title of the season.

Ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history once again by clinching his second Diamond League title of the season on Friday. It was not an ideal start for Chopra at Lausanne as he committed a foul on the first throw which helped his rival Germany’s Julian Weber took an early lead with a brilliant throw of 86.20m. However, the Indian star bounced back on his second attempt and threw his javelin at a distance of 83.52m, while he bettered it with 85.04m with his third attempt.

Chopra was getting better with every throw but the fourth attempt also ended in a foul but he still looked confident. The 25-year-old with an 87.66m throw on the fifth attempt to clinch his second Diamond League title of the season. Earlier this year, Chopra scripted history at Doha with his 88.67m throw to clinch the gold medal.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Clinches Diamond League Title in Lausanne After One Month Injury Layoff

It was a sensational performance from Chopra as he was playing his mega competition after a one-month injury layoff.

Earlier, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe, French Football Team Call for End to Violence in France

The 25-year-old also missed the recently-concluded National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

After clinging gold at Lausanne men’s javelin throw will also be a part of the competition in the Monaco and Zurich legs on July 21 and August 31 before the Diamond League grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.

first published:July 01, 2023, 07:45 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 07:45 IST