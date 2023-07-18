WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Shares Footage Of Him Training For Upcoming Season

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra uploaded footage of him training in Potchefstroom, South Africa for the upcoming season on his Youtube channel, where he took to share visuals of the weight training exercises he does to prepare.

Since he is a javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra has to focus on building up both his upper and lower body strength. It’s also necessary for the Indian to finetune specific joints and muscle groups according to his style of throwing. So, exercises like squats, snatch, weighted lunges and time circuits are also a part of Neeraj Chopra’s daily gym sessions.

Most of these drills were devised by biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, his current coach. Previously he was training with German great Uwe Hohn.

Chopra had an illustrious year in 2022, before being sidelined by injury which rendered him unable to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He broke his own previous national record of 88.07 metres with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Then, he went on to secure gold in the 2022 Kurotane Games as well.

But, it was only at the World Athletics Championships that his year peaked.

Chopra became the first male track and field athlete and just the second Indian to take home a medal. He won the silver with a throw of 88.13 metres and brought back glory to India.

To top the year off, he also made history by becoming the first-ever India to win the Diamond League trophy where the 88.44 m throw he made clinched him a historic win in his career.

Fans alike can expect Neeraj in action at the World Athletics Championships in August, Asian Games 2022 in China in September and the Diamond League.