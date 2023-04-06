WATCH: Sania Mirza Shares Glimpse of Adorable Iftar Feast With Son Izhaan, Suresh Raina Reacts

Sania Mirza shared some glimpses of her homely iftar feast with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. In the heart-warming video, dropped on her Instagram, the former Indian Tennis star could be seen sitting inside her dining room with a number of mouth-watering delicacies present on the table.

Sania was spotted in traditional attire as she decked up in a white shalwar-kameez adorned with pink embroidered flowers, covering her head with a chiffon dupatta. She first put a date on Izhaan’s plate, which is the conventional way of breaking the fast during Ramadan. Then the mother picked up a date for herself and went on to offer prayers.

ALOS READ| FIFA Rankings: Argentina Rise to the Top, France Second, Brazil Drop to Third

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, numerous users marked their presence in the comment section, pointing at the adorable bonding between the mother-son duo.

Some people also highlighted the absence of Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik during the iftar feast. The video also drew the attention of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who reacted to the beautiful clip with an applauding emoji.

A user, alluding to Izhaan’s cute tantrums, noted, “I think we should just eat him up only instead. Such a little delicious boy.” Underlining Sania Mirza’s motherly affection towards her son, another person stated, “Every Mother is the actual school for her child.” A fan wrote, “May Allah accept all your prayers, Sania.”

ALSO READ| Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat Shocks Top Seed Kenta Nishimoto to Reach Quarters

In an earlier Instagram post, Sania Mirza was seen spending a sunny morning in Saudi Arabia. She visited the country for Umrah along with Izhaan, her parents and her sister’s family. During the trip, Sania and her relatives marked their presence at the Kaaba and offered their prayers, celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. The post also featured some photographs of their casual outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Putting an end to his ground-breaking journey as a Tennis player, Sania Mirza announced her retirement on March 5 following a couple of farewell matches at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, where the six-time Grand Slam winner announced her entry into the sport with a historic WTA singles title triumph almost 20 years ago.

The venue looked joyful with banners like “Celebrating The Legacy of Sania Mirza" hanging from the stands. Eminent figures including federal law minister Kiren Rijiju and former India cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin watched the exhibition matches featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh, and Bethanie Mettek Sands.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here