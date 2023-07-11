Watch: WWE Icon Undertaker Scares Away Sharks From Attacking His Wife Michelle McCool

It seems as if it is not just the wrestlers who cannot see ‘The Dead Man’ eye-to-eye, as WWE legend Mark Calaway known professionally by his persona The Undertaker, scared away a shark from approaching his wife WWE Diva icon Michelle McCool whilst on vacation.

Whilst enjoying the beachside, McCool witnessed the shark, which was swimming dangerously close to her. That is when the 7-time WWE Champion stepped in to protect his wife and chase away the looming shark.

McCool later took to social media to share the incident with her followers.

“I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker,” McCool tweeted Sunday to her followers.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker kinda digging that last picture …A LOT#myprotector pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT— McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

In the second of the viral clips, it was visible that the shark was retreating from the scene as The Undertaker stood nearby, staring a hole through it. When the entire scenario played out, McCool-Calaway was quoted as saying to the camera, “Yep. OK. Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away but you are.”

McCool’s social media followers later informed her the animal was a “big, beautiful nurse shark" — a species considered docile and unlikely to attack unless provoked by humans. “Not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out!" McCool wrote in further admiration of her husband.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool married in 2010, after dating for some time. They started dating shortly after The Phenom and his second wife, Sara Frank, divorced each other.

The Undertaker might have retired from professional wrestling in 2020, but if the shark incident is any indication, Calaway will always have a bit of The Undertaker inside of him.

McCool is also a highly decorated wrestler with the WWE. She is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Champion.