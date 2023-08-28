We are Bringing the Olympic Movement Back to India After a Gap of 40 Years: Nita Ambani at RIL AGM

As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani remains committed to bringing the Olympics to India. Ambani in her speech during the RIL AGM on Monday, August 28 highlighted how the Indian conglomerate is hoping to boost the Indian Olympic movement.

Reliance Industries AGM took place on Monday wherein Nita Ambani revealed the news that the 141st IOC Session will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October this year. For the IOC session, 75 votes were cast in favour of India, with just 1 vote against.

“As a member of the International Olympic Committee, it has been my dream to bring the Olympics to India. I’m happy to share with you that we have taken the first steps in that direction," said Mrs. Ambani.

She further continued, “In October this year, we will host the 141st IOC Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. You’ll be proud to know that for this historic session bid, there were 75 votes cast for India, and only 1 vote against. So, with a thumping majority, we are bringing the Olympic Movement back to India after a gap of 40 years."

“And this is just the beginning! It’s the start of a glorious new era for Indian sport. An era in which our young athletes are making us proud at the highest levels. And India is finding its rightful place in the global sporting arena. Only onwards and upwards from here on," Nita Ambani added.

She further revealed that the Education and Sports for All programme has benefitted 22 million youngsters in the nation, and as many as 139 medals were won by Reliance Foundation athletes across national and international events.

“Some of our RF athletes who have won accolades for the country are Jyothi Yarraji, Lovlina Borgohain, DM Jayaram, Tilottama Sen, Unnati Hooda, Amlan Borgohain, and many more," said Mrs. Ambani.