We are Still Waiting for Girls' Statement to be Recorded Before Magistrate: Sakshi Malik

After the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said “it’s okay" and they will decide the future course of action after consulting with seniors.

“It is okay, we respect the Supreme Court. Their job is only to register the FIR. No Court can ask anyone to arrest. We are sitting firm on our protest and it will go on till we get justice," the 30-year-old wrestler told IANS.

“First the statements of our girls should be recorded before the magistrate under 164. That is not done yet. We are waiting for it, after that we will see what needs to be done in this regard."

There are reports that some fringe elements have also been spotted at Jantar Mantar and they are planning to create ruckus.

To this, Sakshi said, “Can’t do anything about the people in the crowd. We are just taking care of ourselves. Doing everything methodically and with utmost care that nothing goes wrong."

Earlier on Friday, Bajrang Punia disclosed that they have formed two committees to conduct this long-drawn-out fight. One committee of 30-plus members will decide how to prolong the fight.

It will include representatives from khaps, and farmer, labour, women and student unions.

Also, a nine-member committee will only concentrate on wrestling.

“Vinesh is meeting the legal team. One thing that I can definitely say is that we have formed committees that will decide the future course of action. Our job is to fight, it is their job to make decisions," Bajrang added.

Representatives of major khaps from in and around Delhi, Haryana and Tikait’s Baliyan Khap have called for a meeting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Bajrang had said that their decision will be final.

