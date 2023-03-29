Will Logan Paul Continue With WWE? Wrestler Shares Big Update

Logan Paul has shared a massive update about his WWE contract. The famous YouTuber-turned-wrestler is all set to clash against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Ahead of his much-talked-about WrestleMania bout, Logan sensationally disclosed the duration of his contract with WWE. Logan made the startling revelation on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. “It’s so crazy. It’s like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life,” Logan revealed while recalling his first year at WWE. “I want to lean into it. My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. It was a good rookie year,” he added.

There is still no official word on the status of Logan Paul’s contract, but it has been widely reported that WWE will make all attempts to sign a new deal with the American superstar. One of his co-hosts on the IMPAULSIVE podcast jokingly said, “We need a renewal trying to get you [Logan Paul] those Lele Pons numbers.” For the unversed, it was previously reported that WWE had come up with a lucrative offer for famous YouTuber Lele Pons. Logan, however, quashed those claims by simply stating, “I knew that [the claim wasn’t true]. I didn’t think anyone would take it serious.”

WWE announced last year that Logan Paul had inked a multi-match deal. Logan made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Logan kicked off his spell at WWE on a promising note after he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios in that fight. Following his stellar WWE debut, Logan took on his former teammate The Miz at the SummerSlam in July 2022. Logan once again emerged victorious as he got the better of The Miz. Logan’s most prestigious battle took place at the Crown Jewel when he faced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Logan’s third WWE fight, however, did not turn out to be a fruitful outing as he had to suffer a defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief. Reigns overpowered Logan to retain the championship.

In his next assignment, Logan Paul will feature in WrestleMania 39. Seth Rollins is slated to face Logan on the opening night of this year’s much-awaited showpiece event.

