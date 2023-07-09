CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » From Billie Jean King to Gary Lineker: Sporting Fraternity in Attendance on Day 6 of Wimbledon 2023
2-MIN READ

From Billie Jean King to Gary Lineker: Sporting Fraternity in Attendance on Day 6 of Wimbledon 2023

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 09:05 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A wide array of stars such as were spotted in the crowd at SW19 headlined by 6-time Wimbledon winner singles Billie Jean King. Judy Dalton, Rosie Casal, Jan Kodes, Stefen Edberg, and Sue Barker were the other tennis stalwarts present in the stands while English footballers Lineker, Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson and cricketer Sam Curran were also in attendance.

The most prestigious tennis tournament in the sport’s calendar, Wimbledon, attracts millions from around the world every year as the sport-loving populace flock to SW19 to get a glimpse of the top stars of the era attempting to assert their dominance on the pristine grass of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Superstars across the sporting spectrum also grab on to the first opportunity to catch the action live in the English suburb, and Saturday was a testament to the high-profile nature of the grass-court major.

The iconic American tennis superstar who altered the landscape of the sport and shaped the game of tennis as we know it today shared a post that read, “It was such a special day in Wimbledon’s Royal Box with some of Britain’s best Olympians. It was especially memorable to chat with a few of the Lionesses. The future of women’s sports is bright and filled with so many young, talented, and passionate athletes."

Other tennis legends such as Judy Dalton, Rosie Casal, Jan Kodes, Stefen Edberg, and Sue Barker also received a warm welcome to the illustrious stands of the AELTC.

Legendary footballer Gary Linekar and iconic rugby stars Sir Gareth Edwards and JPR Williams, Olympic rowing champions Sir Steve Redgrave, and champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy were also among the esteemed guests.

Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, and Leah Williamson of the Euro-wining England women’s football team were also in attendance on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games long-distance champion Eilish McColgan, world champion gymnasts Joe Fraser, and Jessica Gadirova received an ovation too at the SW19.

Hockey Olympic gold medallists Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth and Hollie Pearne-Webb and T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Sam Curran were also spotted at Centre Court.

Wheelchair rugby world cup winners Tom Halliwell, James Simpson, Rob Hawkins and England’s most capped rugby player Sarah Hunter were also in attendance.

first published:July 09, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 09:05 IST