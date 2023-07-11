'That You, Roger?': Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Off Around-the-net Backhand During Wimbledon 2023 Clash Against Matteo Berrettini

The All England Championship is in the second week of the prestigious tournament and the quarterfinal match cards have been slated as the pristine grass-court event serves up multiple mouthwatering clashes across the men’s and women’s events.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz made the quarterfinal round with his convincing win over Italian Matteo Berrittini in the Round of 16 encounters in which the Spaniard came out trumps 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to seal his place in the last eight.

During the intense game between the two youngsters, Alcaraz produced a scintillating winner that went around the net before bouncing within the bounds to send the English crowd into a roar of applause for the Spaniard.

The 20-year-old’s running backhand seemed to emulate one of SW19’s most beloved players, Roger Federer’s genius strokes.

Federer has delighted the passionate Wimbledon crowd with masterclass after masterclass throughout his career, where the Swiss genius clinched a record seven singles titles- a record that holds good to this day.

However, second-seeded Novak Djokovic is hot on the heels of the Swiss maestro’s record at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as he goes in search of his seventh crown at the English suburb. The Serbian clinched his sixth SW19 title last year and will level Federer’s record on grass if he manages to defend the championship successfully.

The 36-year-old will also extend his tally of clinching the most number of grand slams in the history of men’s tennis to 24 if he manages to retain his title at AELTC, following up on his 23rd career major that he won at Roland Garros last month.

Djokovic is slated to face off against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is looking to clinch his first-ever title at Wimbledon to add to his solitary major that came at the US Open in 2022. The 20-year-old Spaniard will square up against Holger Rune in the last eight game.