Wimbledon 2023: Casper Ruud Shocked by Wildcard Liam Broady in Thrilling Five-setter

World number four Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday at the hands of British wildcard Liam Broady.

Broady held his nerve when trailing two sets to one against the French Open finalist, rallying to win the Centre Court clash 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

"That is world class!"What @LiamBroady produced against No.4 seed Casper Ruud was truly special ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fHCmnvOjJu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

Both 6ft 4ins (183cm) and of similar build, they sported identical shirts and shorts and both had tie-up white headbands, with only a small logo on the front of Ruud’s giving the eagle-eyed an identity clue.

It meant concentration was needed to watch them as a glance away from the court left fans having to quickly recalibrate who to cheer - and there was plenty of opportunity on both sides.

Broady belied his 142nd ranking against a player who has reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals but had struggled at Wimbledon in his three previous appearances.

Broady made the running to take the first set and though Ruud regrouped to take the next two, it never felt as if he was taking control and the Briton was the dominant force in the fourth to take it to a decider.

Ruud, who said he had spent the three weeks since reaching the French Open relaxing well away from tennis, looked like he had mentally packed his bags again in the fifth as Broady ripped through it, barely dropping a point, to seal a memorable win.

"Chill out a bit!" @LiamBroady's comments to his Mum before beating Casper Ruud are brilliant!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OKLeq1hmnT— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

“I would have liked to have played him back home, but Centre Court of Wimbledon will do," said Broady.

“When I went to bed last night, I was having a think of what I’d say if I won the match, but now I’m here I don’t know what to say.

“I said to my mum this morning, she doesn’t like watching, but I said I’ve already won £80,000 ($102,000) this week so she can chill out a bit."

The British player will play Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

“Denis is a mercurial talent, he’s one of the best players in the world as is Casper," he said. “He’s won junior Wimbledon. He’s an amazing player. With a crowd like this then why not have a go again."

(With inputs from Agencies)