Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Hails Wimbledon's 'Incredible Atmosphere' on Visit to SW19

The All England Championships at Wimbledon is in full cry as we are into the second week of the prestigious grass-court grand slam tournament in England. The SW18 attracts a plethora of fans from around the world during the British summer and esteemed personalities from across the sporting spectrum flocking to the suburb isn’t an uncommon site.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc made the trip down to SW19 to watch the Round of 16 action unfold in flesh and blood on Monday alongside fellow F1 racer Pierre Gasly, who is an avid follower of the grass-court title.

“I’m really excited to be here and I’m going to see Carlos Alcaraz, who is an incredible player," the Ferrari driver said.

“I’ve only seen him on the telly and until now. But, for the first time, I’ll be seeing him play in real life and I’m looking forward to that," the Monegasque opened up.

“I love watching tennis and I love playing it too, but I’m not that talented, so maybe Pierre Gasly is a bit better than I am at tennis," he said shedding light on the French racer’s abilities with the racquet.

Leclerc, who is yet to win a race in the ongoing season of Formula One, has been rather struggling to cope with Red Bull’s dominance in the campaign, as the Austrian manufacturer has managed to win every single race since this season since the curtain raiser in Bahrain.

Red Bull carried their feat of being unbeaten in the season with two-time reigning champion Max Verstappen’s win at the British Grand Prix over the weekend.

“I was in Silverstone yesterday for the race, so it is a good moment to relax. So I use this day to come here and watch some tennis. It is an incredible atmosphere here," the 25-year-old said.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is slated to take on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, while surprise package Roman Safiullin will square up against Italian Jannick Sinner.