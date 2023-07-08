Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev Beats Out Marton Fucsovics to Reach Last 16

World number three Daniil Medvedev defeated close friend Marton Fucsovics to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the second time on Saturday.

A year after being banned from playing at the All England Club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow-born Medvedev survived a wayward opening set to topple an opponent who had won their only previous meeting at a major.

Medvedev came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against the muscular 67th-ranked Hungarian, recording his best Slam performance this year after a third-round exit at the Australian Open and first-round loss at the French Open.

Back into the Round of 16 💪No.3 seed @DaniilMedwed overcomes Marton Fucsovics in an entertaining four-set match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0RnRVs8Ifh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

When the 67th-ranked Fucsovics gave Medvedev the runaround in the opening set, with the Russian misfiring his returns time and again, visions of his 2020 Roland Garros first round win over the third seed must have flashed through his mind.

But Medvedev trampled on those dreams in the fourth game of the second set, when he broke Fucsovics to love after the Hungarian double-faulted to surrender his serve.

Playing under a closed Court One roof as the rain came down on a leafy southwest London, both players entertained the crowd with some acrobatic shot-making.

Fucsovics would have made Boris Becker proud with a couple of his diving volley winners and slam-dunk smashes, while Medvedev hit a stupendous crosscourt winner on the run after chasing down a drop shot from well behind the baseline.

"Oh, you are kidding me" 😳How on earth did @DaniilMedwed get to that ball 😮‍💨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CV2sl3QDuI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

Once Medvedev had taken a two-sets-to-one lead by banging down an unreturnable serve, Fucsovics needed an injury time out to get his right ankle manipulated and strapped up by the trainer.

“It was a very tough match," said the 27-year-old former US Open champion. “Marton plays well on grass and has made the quarter-finals here, which I haven’t done.

“I was more decisive after the first set, saved some break points and I’m happy to be through."

He added: “I want to do well here. It’s my worst Grand Slam in terms of results so I have a big motivation to do well here."

Medvedev, who was banned from Wimbledon in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will face either US 16th seed Tommy Paul or unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic for a place in the quarter-finals.

