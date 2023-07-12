'She was Distracted With her Ice Cream': Elina Svitolina's Wisecrack About Baby Daughter After Reaching Wimbledon 2023 Semis

Elina Svitolina pulled off arguably the biggest upset yet at the All England Championships 2023 as she ousted world number 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the prestigious grass-court grand slam event at SW19 on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian tennis star edged out the Pole 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 to book a semifinal berth at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the second time in her career, after reaching the last four in the year 2019.

Svitolina acknowledged the exceptional tennis ability of Swiatek and expressed her gratitude for Swiatek showing solidarity with Ukraine after Russia encroached upon the territory.

“Iga is not only a great champion, she is also an unbelievable person. She was one of the first who helped the Ukrainian people and was a huge help for Ukraine," said the world number 76-ranked Ukrainian.

Svitolina returned to the court following her maternity break in the year 2022. The 28-year-old gave birth to her first child, Skai, with husband and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils.

When quizzed if her win over the world’s top-ranked women’s player would be registered in the memory of her baby daughter, Svitolina popped up with a natural, charming answer.

“She was really distracted with her ice cream, so I was not the priority there. She is still at this age when she doesn’t care if I win if I lose," the Ukrainian said.

When asked what her plans for a celebration following her entry into the final four, Svitoliana said, “First of all I am going to have a beer probably."

Swiatek, who was the favourite to clinch the Venus Rosewater dish ahead of the beginning of the tournament was gracious in defeat as she paid a compliment to the payer and person that Svitolina is.

“I’ll root for her, especially because we like each other as people," Swiatke said.

“I told her at the net that I hope she wins this tournament," the Pole revealed her exchange with Svitolina following the quarterfinal defeat.

In the other women’s quarterfinal on Tuesday, Jessica Pegula was shown the exit door by unseeded Marketa Vandrousova in a game that was won by the Czech 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.