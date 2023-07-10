Wimbledon 2023: Eubanks Wins Five Set Thriller Against Tsitsipas To Make It To QF

Christopher Eubanks’ red-hot form on the grass continues to bolster him forward as the American beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to enter the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

The American had to dig deep to take down the swashbuckling fifth seed Tsitsipas3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Eubanks did not carve out a single break point in the first three sets, but after a double-fault from Tsitsipas in the fourth set, he powered himself to convert break points in the decider to wrap up a to-be-classic three-hour, four-minute herculean triumph.

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane,” said an elated Eubanks in his on-court interview. “When you paint all of the context… I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it.”

Eubanks will be making his first-ever appearance in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, and will be playing Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, next.

(More to follow…)