Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Nole in Serach of No.8, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final LIVE: The championship clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is upon us and we have a treat of a final on our hands as seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic seems to level Roger Federer’s record on grass when he takes on top-seeded Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Djokovic also has to chance to extend his record for the most number of men’s singles grand slam titles to 24 with a win at SW19 over the 20-year-old Alcaraz.