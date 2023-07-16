Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Nole in Serach of No.8, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 17:58 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final LIVE: The championship clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is upon us and we have a treat of a final on our hands as seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic seems to level Roger Federer’s record on grass when he takes on top-seeded Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.
Djokovic also has to chance to extend his record for the most number of men’s singles grand slam titles to 24 with a win at SW19 over the 20-year-old Alcaraz.
The final touch ups to the Centre Court ahead of the championship clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club are all done.
A final touch up 🖌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hZFA9z6mez
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
The summit clash between the 36-year-old Serbian and the 20-year-old Spaniard promises to be one for the ages as the pair came into the tournament as second and first seeds respectively and have made their way to the Centre Court on Wimbledon Final Sunday.
Today, we crown the 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles champion 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cBljKOKxkc
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023