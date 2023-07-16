CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Nole in Serach of No.8, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Live now

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Nole in Serach of No.8, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the prestigious grass-court major in the London suburb on Sunday.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 17:58 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Carlos-Alcaraz-vs-Novak-Djokovic-men's-singles-final-live-results
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz.

Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final LIVE: The championship clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is upon us and we have a treat of a final on our hands as seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic seems to level Roger Federer’s record on grass when he takes on top-seeded Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Djokovic also has to chance to extend his record for the most number of men’s singles grand slam titles to 24 with a win at SW19 over the 20-year-old Alcaraz.

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 16, 2023 17:58 IST

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Curated to perfection for the big final.

The final touch ups to the Centre Court ahead of the championship clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club are all done.

Jul 16, 2023 15:59 IST

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The summit clash between the 36-year-old Serbian and the 20-year-old Spaniard promises to be one for the ages as the pair came into the tournament as second and first seeds respectively and have made their way to the Centre Court on Wimbledon Final Sunday.

Latest News