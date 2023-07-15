Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: Trading Breaks, Ons Jabeur 2-1 Marketa Vondrousova, First Set

Wimbledon Women’s Singles final LIVE: The culmination of the two-week endeavour Tunisian star Ons Jabeur and Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova could end in jubilation for one while the other will go down as a losing finalist at the prestigious grass-court major.

Jabeur made it to her second straight final at the SW19 following her incredible come-from-behind win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. While, Vondrousova picked up a relatively easy win over Elina Svitolina.

Jaberu will look to right last season’s wrongs as she let the title slip in the championship match, which she will look to remedy.