Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: Trading Breaks, Ons Jabeur 2-1 Marketa Vondrousova, First Set

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:57 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Wimbledon Women’s Singles final LIVE: The culmination of the two-week endeavour Tunisian star Ons Jabeur and Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova could end in jubilation for one while the other will go down as a losing finalist at the prestigious grass-court major.
Jabeur made it to her second straight final at the SW19 following her incredible come-from-behind win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. While, Vondrousova picked up a relatively easy win over Elina Svitolina.
Jaberu will look to right last season’s wrongs as she let the title slip in the championship match, which she will look to remedy.
Vondrousova breaks back.
The Czech hits back with a break after pushing the Tunisian to deuce thrice before taking the advantage point to cut the deficit.
Jabeur breaks Vondrousova’s serve.
The Tunisian has established an early advantage by breaking her opponent’s first service game.
Ons Jabeur 2-0 Marketa Vondrousova in the opening set.
Jabeur holds serve.
The Tunisian is off to a good start to the summit clash as she takes the opening service game of the encounter.
First set! Ons Jabeur 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova
Here we go!
Jabeur will get the game underway as she lines up to serve first.
Who will walk away with their maiden grand slam crown today?
It’s time 😁#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0JXXnpnaBc
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
The toss is done and the players get their final touches in as they play out a rally to warm up ahead of the opening set of the final.
The finalists walk out to the centre court through the impeccably decorated corridors of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Jabeur leads the way, followed by Vondrousova as the players take in the adulation of the Centre Court at SW19.
The ladies’ singles final is here…
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova arrive on Centre Court ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V2eA4TSzHc
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
Kate Middleton is at the Centre Court to witness history being scripted.
It’s a pleasure to welcome back our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales to The Championships#Wimbledon | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XmZPvixyAe
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
The night is set to a monumental one for one of the finalists who look to get their hands on the most coveted prize in the tennis circuit.
Final preparations… 🔜#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9W7GIpVSpi
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
Irrespective of the result, the one woman will stand tall at the end of the day with their first-ever grand slam trophy.
This is the second major final for the Czech Vondrousova, who made it to the final of the French Open in the year 2019, before losing out to the winner Ash Barty in straight sets.
For Jabeur, this will be the third major final and second on the trot at Wimbledon, as the Tunisian looks to remedy last year’s championship clash loss to Elena Rybakina. Jabeur has also made the final of the US Open in 2022, eventually losing the final to Iga Swiatek.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at the SW19.
Today, the 2023 Ladies’ Singles winner is decided 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/N0A8urzOUZ
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023