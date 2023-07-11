Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner Puts Away Safiullin To Reach His First Grand Slam SF

Italian Jannik Sinner defeated unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The No.8 rated 21-year-old ended Safiullin’s dream debut run by winning 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

SPECIAL SINNER 🇮🇹The Italian reaches his first Grand Slam semi-final, beating Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/n9dBHVCYCG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

With this win, Sinner breaks his unlucky streak of four previous major quarter-final defeats to progress to the penultimate match of the tournament. He also becomes the third Italian man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

“It means a lot to me," Sinner said in the post-match talk. “We put in a lot of work in many, many hours - a lot of sacrifices. It is a very nice moment for me."

He will play either Novak Djokovic, who he took to five sets in last year’s event, or Andrey Rublev in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.

(More to follow…)