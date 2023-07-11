CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner Puts Away Safiullin To Reach His First Grand Slam SF
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner Puts Away Safiullin To Reach His First Grand Slam SF

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 23:11 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Sinner rejoices after defeating Safiullin in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

Sinner rejoices after defeating Safiullin in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

Sinner breaks his streak of five major quarterfinal losses and also becomes the third Italian man to make it to the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

Italian Jannik Sinner defeated unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The No.8 rated 21-year-old ended Safiullin’s dream debut run by winning 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

With this win, Sinner breaks his unlucky streak of four previous major quarter-final defeats to progress to the penultimate match of the tournament. He also becomes the third Italian man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

“It means a lot to me," Sinner said in the post-match talk. “We put in a lot of work in many, many hours - a lot of sacrifices. It is a very nice moment for me."

He will play either Novak Djokovic, who he took to five sets in last year’s event, or Andrey Rublev in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.

(More to follow…)

first published:July 11, 2023, 23:11 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 23:11 IST