Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Carrying Czech Tradition Forward in Search of Venus Rosewater Dish

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova reached the summit clash of the most prestigious tournament in the tennis calendar with her semifinal win over Swiatek-slayer Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

She set up a championship clash against Tunisian superstar Ons Jabeur, who has been resilient throughout the tournament and will be looking to put the ghost f the 2022 Wimbledon final to bed with a triumph on the very same SW19 premises on Saturday as she faces off against Vondrousova for the chance to get her hands on the coveted Venus Rosewater dish.

It will be the first grand-slam major title for both women, who have a date with destiny as the final gets underway at the Centre Court.

Vondrousova, the unfancied and unseeded player, who has made it all the way to the final is the seventh women’s player of Czech origin to have a shot at the prestigious Wimbledon title.

She follows in the esteemed footsteps of greats such as Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Jana Novotna, Hana Mandilikova, Vera Sukova and the Prague-born nine-time Wimbledon women’s title winner Martina Navratilova.

However, Pliskova, Mandilikova and Sukova’s title thrust ended in a losing cause, Kvitova managed to claim the title twice, while Novotna remedied her 1997 loss to Martina Hingis in the very next edition to secure her a place in the order of Czech sporting greats.

Vondrousova might not start as the summit clash as the favourite but will be driven by the strong desire to take the proud Czech tradition at the most illustrious and historic event in the tennis circuit forward.

The 24-year-old opened her campaign at the AELTC with a strong straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5, before cruising past Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 in the second round.

She got the better of Croat Donna Vekic in the third round in a 6-1, 7-5 drubbing of the 27-year-old, and rallied past compatriot Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 clash 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She broke the resistance of Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal triumphing 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 before she got the better of Svitolina in the last four encounter to reach the final.