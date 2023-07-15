Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Claims Women's Crown With Win Over Ons Jabeur

Czech player Marketa Vondrousova scripted history as she claimed her maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon 2023 with her win over Ons Jabeur in the final at SW19 on Saturday. The Czech became the first unseeded player to win the prestigious crown at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The 24-year-old registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Tunisian to clinch the Venus Rosewater Dish.

It was Vondrousova’s first grand slam title as she overcame a slow start to claim the opening set despite trailing early and conceding a break in her very first service game.

But, breaks were easier to come by as proved in the women’s singles summit clash.

It was a tough loss to endure for Jabeur who lost her second straight Wimbledon final following her loss in the final of the 2022 edition to Elina Rybakina. The 28-year-old got her revenge over the Kazakhstani in the quarterfinal as he ousted the defending champion, only to fall in the final hurdle yet again.

The championship clash at AELTC was Vondrousova’s second major final, following her loss to Ash Barty in the title match of the French Open in the year 2019. And the Czech made good on her opportunity as he withstood Jabeur’s attacking baseline strokes and comeback in both sets despite early setbacks.

Jabeur on the other hand has lost three major finals including the two at Wimbledon last year and this year to add to the US Open championship match she lost last year to Pole Iga Swiatek.

It was a monumental occasion for the 24-year-old Czech, who was a bystander at the previous edition of the All England Championship as she had to stay on the sidelines following surgery on her hand.

Apart from the Prague-born Martina Navratilova, who represented the American flag during her nine Wimbledon titles, Vondrousova joined Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only other Czech women to win a Wimbledon title.