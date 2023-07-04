'Don't Come Back to SW19': Fan Furious With Nick Kyrgios' Eleventh Hour Withdrawal From Wimbledon 2023

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios courted the ire of a fan following his last minuted withdrawal from the 2023 edition of Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, who was slated to take on Belgian player David Goffin pulled out of the event citing a lack of full recovery.

His eleventh-hour decision to not appear at the AELTC rubbed a fan the wrong way to take to micro-blogging website Twitter to vent his frustrations with the maverick Aussie.

“Those that say Nick Kyrgios is good for tennis are wrong. No integrity whatsoever Pulls out of singles and doubles a few hours before the tournament Another ALT into Qualifying missed a place, all because he likes to mess about. Don’t come back to SW19", the post read.

The fan further added that his frustration wasn’t particularly with the player, but the act of opting to withdraw hours before the opener did not sit right with him.

“If you think it’s only Kyrgios I have a go at for pulling out of tournaments late then you obviously don’t follow my tweets. Its something I feel strongly about", he added.

Kygios’ decision paved the way for lucky loser Fabian Marozsan, who took on Goffin in the opening round. However, the Hungarian lost to the Belgian.

Kyrgios reached the final of the All-English Championship in the 2022 season, only to stumble at the final hurdle as Serbian Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to claim his seventh grass-court major.

The 28-year-old courted controversy last year as he appeared for the presentation ceremony following his loss to Djokovic in the championship game sporting a bright red cap, violating the all-white dress code that is strictly followed at the SW19.