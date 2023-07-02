Novak Djokovic Trains With Andy Murray Ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Two of the finest names in tennis Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray trained together on grass ahead of the impending opening day of the All England Championships on the 3rd of July.

Defending champion Djokovic will be determined to capture his eighth title at SW19 and level Swiss great Roger Federer as the man with the most number of Wimbledon titles.

A win for the Serbian would also extend his record number of grand slam titles to 24 after he went past closest competitor Rafael Nadal with his 23rd title triumph at the Roland Garros last month.

Murray, on the other hand, has claimed the prestigious title in England twice and was touted as one of the ‘Big 4’ that ruled the world of men’s tennis in the past couple of decades. However, the Brit’s career has been hampered by injuries to his hip, and he has never been able to replicate the form that helped him get his hands on the coveted trophy in the years 2013 and 2016.

Federer has hung up his boots after delayed and partial recoveries hammered a return to the tennis court following injuries to his leg. And Nadal, however still active as a player, has been facing his bout with injuries often off late and has said that the next year on tour will be his last in the circuit.

Djokovic seems to e the last representative of the traditional top 4 of the 2000s and 2010s and had demonstrated that nothing will slow him down with his performances this year.

He started the year with a historic 10th Australian Open title, which took his overall major titles on par with Nadal’s 22-mark and surpassed it with his triumph in the French Open.

If the 36-year-old can manage to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown, he will be on track to claim the first calendar grand slam in 54 years heading into the US Open later in the year.